Arsenal are amongst the clubs who are keeping tabs on Barcelona youngster Aleix Garrido, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

A product of the Barcelona academy, he made his debut for the senior team last season and is highly rated by manager Xavi Hernandez.

He signed a new two-year extension with Barcelona earlier this year and is expected to get more game time at the senior level next season.

However, Barcelona have not been able to hide the news of his talent and there are already clubs lurking for Garrido.

According to the Catalan daily Sport, Arsenal are one of the top clubs who have gathered extensive scouting reports on the 19-year-old.

The Gunners have a history of poaching young talent from Barcelona, most famously Cesc Fabregas.

Arsenal scouts have been keeping close tabs on the young midfielder and have sent detailed reports to the club.

They definitely have their eyes on him but for the moment Barcelona are not likely to sell him.

It also remains to be seen whether Arsenal’s extensive scouting of the player leads to any concrete interest in trying to take him to the Emirates.