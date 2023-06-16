Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, it has been claimed in Spain.

Spurs made Lo Celso’s loan move from Real Betis permanent in 2020 after triggering an option to buy clause mentioned in the contract.

Once favoured by Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, the Argentine was lower down the pecking order during the tenures of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

He was shipped out to Villareal in January 2022 until the end of the 2021/22 season and he again rejoined the Spanish side last summer on a season-long loan deal.

Now it has been suggested that Xavi is an admirer of the 27-year-old Argentina international.

And according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona manager is considering adding the Spurs midfielder to his squad as he fits the profile he wants.

La Liga title holders Barcelona are looking to realign their midfield ranks this summer and it is suggested that Lo Celso could fit the bill of a playmaker.

Tottenham appointed Ange Postecoglou recently and the London-based club are also looking to restructure their squad in a bid to make themselves competitive again.

It is still unclear whether Lo Celso is in Postecoglou’s plans for the forthcoming season.

Now it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will eventually approach Tottenham for the player they are said to be admiring now.