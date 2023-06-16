David de Gea is likely to leave Manchester United on a free transfer this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Spaniard’s name was not on the retained list Manchester United released on Friday and the club clarified that they are in talks over a new deal.

There have been claims for weeks that an agreement is more or less in place for him to sign a new contract on reduced terms but Erik ten Hag is yet to ratify the deal.

De Gea’s performance in the FA Cup final didn’t help his cause and the Manchester United manager is believed to be keen on bringing in a new number-one.

And it has been claimed that chances of the Spaniard signing a new contract are now bleak.

It has been suggested that there needs to be a compromise on both sides if De Gea is to extend his 12-year stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are now actively looking to bring in a new number one and Porto’s Diogo Costa and Inter Milan’s Andre Onana are in their sights.

With the club backing out of the race to sign Harry Kane, the Red Devils are expected to have the money to fund the arrival of a new number one.