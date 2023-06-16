Borussia Dortmund have made an enquiry for Manchester United-linked defender Jean-Clair Todibo for a move in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old centre-back has proved himself as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 at Nice and has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

Several teams across Europe are considering trying to snare him away from Nice in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have identified him as a potential target but they are unlikely to sign a centre-back before selling one this summer.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Dortmund are amongst the two German clubs who have made an enquiry for Todibo.

The Bundesliga giants are looking to bring in a centre-back as part of their plans to improve the squad that missed out on the league title due to goal difference last season.

Todibo is a player they like and Dortmund have made probes into the conditions of getting him this summer.

The Frenchman also has suitors in Italy where Napoli and Juventus are claimed to be interested in signing him.

Nice are firm about not wanting to sell him but could have to change their stand if they receive a big offer this summer.