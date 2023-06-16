Hugo Lloris has already held talks with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou but he is still likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Lloris has been at Spurs since 2012 and has made close to 450 appearances for the north London club.

The Frenchman still has a year left on his contract but it is clear that Postecoglou is looking to bring in a new number one.

Lloris has an offer to move to Saudi Arabia but the former France international is still very much undecided over his future.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, he has had a meeting with Postecoglou to discuss his future at Tottenham.

And it has been claimed that he is still more likely to move on from Tottenham after spending eleven years at the club.

A move to Saudi Arabia is being talked about but Lloris’ decision is likely to be based on personal reasons than professional ones.

He doesn’t want to be away from his family at this stage of his career and therefore a move to the Middle East seems unlikely.

A few big European clubs have also asked the Spurs goalkeeper to reject an offer to move to Saudi Arabia.