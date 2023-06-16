Inter Milan do not consider Manchester United and Chelsea target Andre Onana non-transferable and are willing to listen if a big offer arrives on their table.

Onana joined Nerazzuri last summer from Ajax and helped Inter Milan reach the Champions League final last season.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is at the centre of transfer attention for English outfits Manchester United and Chelsea.

Chelsea’s new boss, Mauricio Pochetinno, is a huge admirer of Onana and wants to bring him to Stamford Bridge to become his first-choice goalkeeper.

Manchester United have also joined the race for the Inter Milan goalkeeper and Erik ten Hag believes Onana’s ball-playing ability suits his style.

According to the Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter Milan are in favour of keeping Onana at the club but do not consider the Cameroonian international non-transferable.

Nerazzuri are willing to listen if a hefty offer comes for Onana in the ongoing transfer window.

Onana is also in favour of a move and considers Manchester United his preferred destination.