Manchester United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of striker Randal Kolo Muani, as Bayern Munich are not ready to pay Eintracht Frankfurt’s asking price for the Frenchman.

Kolo Muani is one of the names on Manchester United’s shortlist of strikers and also on multiple other clubs, including Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils are in the market to secure a top-class striker this season and they have been looking at several candidates.

Frankfurt sports director Markus Krosche has set a stunning €100m price tag to let Kolo Muani leave this summer.

According to Sky Deutschland, the Red Devils are set to receive a massive advantage to sign the striker, as Bayern Munich, one of Kolo Muani’s suitors, are not willing to match Krosche’s demand.

It has also been claimed that Bayern Munich are still not withdrawing their interest in the French striker right now.

He joined ‘Die Adler’ on a free transfer from Nantes last summer and has scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 42 all-competition matches.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will grab this opportunity to strike a deal with Kolo Muani in the ongoing transfer window.