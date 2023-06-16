Manchester United-linked midfielder Adrien Rabiot has not ruled out staying at Juventus, it has been claimed in France.

Rabiot’s contract is set to expire at Juventus in June but his future remains very much undecided.

The Serie A giants have offered him a one-year extension on his current wages but the midfielder has not made a decision yet.

Manchester United have held talks over signing him on a free transfer but they are yet to press forward with their pursuit of the Frenchman.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Rabiot has not ruled out signing a new deal with Juventus and staying with the Serie A giants.

The midfielder is happy in Turin and has not made the definitive decision to leave Juventus yet.

There is interest from the Premier League but he is yet to receive certain sporting guarantees from clubs in England.

Rabiot is considering staying one more year at Juventus if he doesn’t have any compelling offers on his table.

The Frenchman will have to make a decision in the next two weeks if he has to stay at Juventus.