Manchester United are not interested in dragging out the Mason Mount negotiations for too long and could walk away from the deal if Chelsea refused to lower their asking price, according to the Evening Standard.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has prioritised signing a striker and a midfielder this summer to continue his rebuild at Old Trafford.

And Chelsea’s Mount has emerged as a top midfield target for Manchester United.

The 24-year-old Chelsea academy graduate is also convinced of a move to Old Trafford in the summer and has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

Manchester United saw their initial bid of £40m getting rejected by Chelsea, who value the player at £70m.

However, Manchester United do not agree with the valuation set by the London outfit and believe they can get him at a lower price.

It has been claimed that the Old Trafford outfit are determined not to drag out the negotiations with Chelsea regarding the Mount deal for too long this summer.

And the Red Devils could walk away from the talks if the Blues do not lower their asking price.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will drop their valuation of Mount or Manchester United will move on to other targets.