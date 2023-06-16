Newcastle United and Liverpool tracked winger Federico Chiesa’s talks with Juventus over the renewal of his contract have stalled, it has been claimed in Italy.

After a two-year loan spell, Chiesa joined the Bianconeri in 2022 on a permanent deal but has witnessed his time with the Italian giants largely marred by injury.

It was claimed earlier this month that both Newcastle and Liverpool enquired about the Italian winger amid their plans to reorganise their squads this summer.

Besides, it has been suggested further that Chiesa is in negotiations with Juventus for his contract renewal.

Now according to the Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chiesa’s negotiations with the Bianconeri have stalled due to the differences between the two parties over the winger’s request for the annual salary.

The winger’s agent has proposed to Juventus a new contract worth €8m per season but Juventus believe that is too high a figure.

Chiesa is currently on a deal worth €5m per year and Juventus do not feel that the Italian warrants an increase of €3m per season in wages at the moment.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in Chiesa.

It remains to be seen now whether Newcastle and Liverpool follow up on their enquire and make an attempt to sign the winger this summer.