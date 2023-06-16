Arsenal have moved ahead of Newcastle United in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer, it has been claimed in France.

Diaby has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League since last summer when Newcastle showed serious interest in him.

The Magpies have been keen on the attacker for more than a year and are again showing an affinity towards taking him to England.

But they are now facing competition from one more Premier League side in the form of Arsenal who are also interested in Diaby.

And according to the French sports daily L’Equipe, Newcastle have fallen behind Arsenal in the pursuit of the Leverkusen winger.

Mikel Arteta is really keen on adding the Frenchman to his squad as part of the summer rebuild of his team.

He is the kind of direct winger the Arsenal boss wants to add to his squad and provide competition to Bukayo Saka on the flanks.

Newcastle are still interested in the winger but have other priorities in the market with Eddie Howe keen to spend most of his money on getting a midfielder or two.