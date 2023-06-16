LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes is still expected to sign a pre-contract with Rangers despite late Premier League interest, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rangers have been heavily linked with a move for Cifuentes this summer with Michael Beale a keen admirer of the player.

The Rangers boss wants to add the midfielder to his squad as he looks to build a team that can compete with a treble-winning Celtic team next season.

The Glasgow giants have been in talks with the Ecuadorian’s representatives for weeks and he is likely to move to Rangers this summer.

It has been claimed that the midfielder is still very much on track to sign a pre-contract with Rangers at the end of the month.

His current contract with LAFC ends at the end of the year but he will be free to sign a pre-contract in July.

There has been some late Premier League interest in the midfielder but that is not expected to deter him from joining the Glasgow giants.

Rangers are keen to avoid any late drama to secure Cifuentes’ signature in the next couple of weeks.

They will still need to agree on a fee with LAFC if they want him as part of their squad at the start of their domestic and European campaigns.