Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is a subject of interest from two Saudi Arabian outfits with the player entering the last year of his contract with the Reds, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Thiago, 32, moved to Anfield from Bayern Munich in 2020 on a four-year deal and has so far made 67 Premier League appearances for the Reds.

He witnessed the recently-concluded season marred by injury and only played in 18 league matches.

His contract is set to expire at the end of next season and the jury is still out on whether Thiago is in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the forthcoming season.

Now it is claimed that two clubs from the Saudi Arabian top flight are showing interest in Thiago, who has won an FA Cup and an EFL Cup since his arrival at Anfield.

Klopp’s side are currently in the process of realigning their midfield ranks this summer amid their hopes of making themselves competitive again.

And they have already added Alexis Mac Allister to their squad besides being linked with other players.

It remains to be seen now whether Saudi outfits will submit an official offer for Thiago in the ongoing transfer window.