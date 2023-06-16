West Ham have taken the initial steps towards trying to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana in the ongoing transfer window.

The Hammers are likely to lose Declan Rice this summer with Arsenal leading the race to sign him ahead of the new season.

David Moyes is believed to be interested in bringing in two players to replace the West Ham captain in the squad next season.

The east London club have been looking at several midfielders over the last few months and it has been claimed that Fofana has emerged as a clear target.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, West Ham have already made a move to try and take Fofana to the London Stadium this summer.

The Hammers have taken the initial steps towards getting the midfielder and are pushing for a move.

With West Ham likely to bag a massive fee from Rice’s departure, Moyes will have considerable funds to spend to enhance his squad this summer.

However, the Hammers could face stiff competition from Inter Milan who are also looking at Fofana.

West Ham would believe that if they could convince the player, they have the money to outmuscle Inter in the chase.