Former Celtic star Chris Sutton is of the view that Brendan Rodgers and the Bhoys owner Dermot Desmond have serious plans regarding the Champions League, or else both parties would not take the risk of a reunion.

Ange Postecoglou left Parkhead to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer and Celtic are closing in on a deal to appoint former Leicester City boss Rodgers as their new manager.

Hoops owner Desmond is keen on appointing Rodgers, who experienced great success with Celtic during his first spell with the club and led them to back-to-back domestic trebles.

Sutton feels that Rodgers would not have taken the Celtic job unless Desmond guaranteed the 50-year-old to fulfil all his requirements and believes that both have a serious plan in place regarding Europe’s premier competition in mind.

“After the way he left, I can’t believe he would go back into the job without having serious guarantees and real belief he’ll be given what he wants to try to make an impact in the Champions League”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“He won seven trophies out of seven domestically.

“There is nothing more to achieve on that score.

“Europe has to be playing a big part.

“In that sense, given a manager is never in a stronger position than when he is wanted for a job, he could have said we need x, y and z and I want this and that.

“Why would you take the opportunity in any other circumstance? Why put yourself in any sort of position to potentially fail?

“You can say or think what you like about the way he left, but Rodgers is a very smart and a very clever bloke.

“And, obviously, it goes without saying that so, too, is Desmond.

“So there must be some serious plans in place because, otherwise, I can’t see why either party would choose to take this path.

“It’s a risk for both sides. Of course, you can say any appointment is a risk and that would be true.”

Rodgers won a FA Cup and a Community Shield during his time as manager of Leicester City and when appointed, he will be determined to continue Celtic’s dominance in the Scottish Premiership.