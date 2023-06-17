Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has insisted that he does not understand why the Reds are not going for Declan Rice as Jurgen Klopp would get so much out of him.

Rice is set to leave West Ham this summer and multiple European clubs have shown sincere interest in signing him.

Currently, Arsenal are the frontrunners to land the West Ham skipper and they have already seen their first bid rejected by the Hammers as well.

Warnock suggested that it would be all over for the Premier League if Manchester City get hold of Rice.

He stressed that even though the Hammers captain has an expensive price tag, he is surprised that Liverpool are not making an approach for the Englishman, especially given the Klopp factor.

“If Man City get Rice, it’s all over again”, Warnock took to Twitter and wrote.

“I cannot believe Liverpool are not being mentioned for him

“A lot of money but he’s gonna be there for 10 years or more!

“Knows the league, [has] been a standout in the league for past few seasons and is only improving.

“Imagine him under Klopp!”

Liverpool are looking at other midfielders in the market after acquiring Alexis Mac Allister’s services last week.