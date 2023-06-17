Former Leeds United star David Prutton is of the view that the Whites are still a big institution in the football world and feels that managers should be eager to be part of the club.

Last season, Leeds saw a series of managerial changes, which eventually led to their relegation from the Premier League and currently, they are managerless.

The Yorkshire outfit are actively in search of a manager and there are several candidates on their radar, with West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan being a leading one.

Prutton admits that for a manager to take charge of a club, there are several finer details that matter, but believes that an opportunity to manage a massive club such as Leeds should be an attractive proposition for a lot of managers.

He is of the opinion that it should be an honour for any manager if Leeds come calling for them and he stressed the importance of getting the right man for the job.

“Leeds United, as an entity and a club, should be a manager’s choice if Leeds come ringing”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Obviously the details like the contract length, the wages, the transfer kitty, the recruitment, the ability to pick your players and all of that, all of the finer details such as those are very important.

“But the first port of call should be that Leeds want you to be their manager and the answer being yes, please.

“It’s akin to what Big Sam said who said the same sort of thing.

“He knew how perilous it was taking on the role with the Whites battling relegation and the judgement that people might make him on as a manager.

“But fundamentally his take on the matter was that Leeds United is still one of the big, big football institutions in English football so it should be a huge honour for a manager to get that role.

“But it’s also got to be right with whoever they can get in.

“It’s terrible to talk about it in those terms – ‘whoever they can get’ because it should be a lot of people’s first choice.

“It should be an honour, a case of ‘definitely, get me there with bells on, I’ll take the reins and see where we can get Leeds.”

Leeds United recently appointed an interim sporting director, Nick Hammond, and they will be hoping to appoint a manager in the coming weeks.