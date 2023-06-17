Manchester United are hoping that Harry Kane doesn’t go anywhere before his contract at Tottenham expires at the end of next season, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants are in the market for a striker and Kane was Erik ten Hag’s primary target.

Manchester United director of football John Murtough explored the possibility of getting the England captain but realised that Daniel Levy is serious about not wanting to sell him.

The Red Devils didn’t want to chase Kane all summer and realised that a deal only would have been possible in late August.

They are now looking at alternatives but their interest in the Spurs talisman is not completely over.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are now eyeing getting Kane on a free transfer next summer.

The Red Devils will keep tabs on him next season and hope that he doesn’t join another club before his contract expires.

Kane has interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain but he is believed to be keen on staying in England.

Levy is banking on convincing the forward to sign a new contract over the course of the next season if he sees improvements under Ange Postecoglou.