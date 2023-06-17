Liverpool star Calvin Ramsay has expressed his delight at getting the opportunity to sign for Preston North End on a season-long loan, insisting that the Lilywhites’ style of play suits him.

The defender, who joined the Reds from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen last summer, moved out on his first spell away from the Merseyside club on Tuesday.

Giving his response at having secured the move, Ramsay insisted that the Championship club will give him the opportunity to get regular game time in a good league.

It will also give the 19-year-old full-back the opportunity to play attacking football while keeping possession of the ball and going forward, something he prefers.

“I’m delighted to join Preston North End”, Ramsay told Preston’s official website.

“The Championship is a top league as everyone knows and the main thing for me is trying to get game time, and I’m going to be able to do that at a good club.

“I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m happy to be getting the opportunity to get regular game time in a good league, which is important for me. I just need to work hard and try to play as many games as I can.”

Revealing interest from other clubs, Ramsay insisted that his conversations with manager Ryan Lowe were crucial in him taking the final decision.

“There were quite a few clubs interested, but when I spoke to the manager, everything that he said was spot on.

“The way the team plays, they like to play attacking football, keep the ball and get forward.

“I think that suits my game because I can score and assist goals, and I like getting at people. Ultimately Preston suited me the best.”

Ramsay managed to feature in just three games for Jurgen Klopp in his first season in England, though none of them were in the Premier League.