Roma are banking on the representatives of Gianluca Scamacca to convince West Ham to agree to an initial loan deal for the striker, it has been claimed in Italy.

Scamacca struggled to justify his top billing last season at West Ham following joining the club on a big-money move last summer.

The Italian is currently out injured but is expected to get fit to return for pre-season in the coming weeks. However, his future at West Ham is under the scanner.

He is believed to be keen on a return to Italy after struggling in England for one season and Roma are interested in signing him on loan.

However, following talks between Roma and West Ham this week, the Hammers made it clear that they are not open to loaning him out.

And according to Sky Italia, Roma are now depending on the player’s agents to soften West Ham’s stand this summer.

The Serie A giants cannot afford to pay a big fee for the striker at the moment but West Ham are not interested in the idea of loaning him out.

The Hammers are still reportedly undecided on whether to give up on Scamacca after just one season.

Roma will again probe with his representatives in the coming weeks to check whether West Ham would be willing to do a loan deal.