Tottenham are considering making their interest in Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo formal in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Cottagers was initially set to run out this summer, but the club triggered an extension in January to make sure that the 25-year-old would stay with them for one more year.

However, following an impressive campaign with Marco Silva’s side Adarabioyo is attracting interest from elsewhere with Serie A giants Inter Milan keen on signing him.

Fulham’s fellow Premier League side Tottenham have now entered the fray and might rival Inter Milan for his signature.

For now, though, their interest in Adarabioyo is still at an early stage with internal discussions ongoing regarding whether to move forward and table an official bid.

In fact, Tottenham have kept track of the player for a significant period of time, monitoring the situation regarding his contract last season.

The former England Under-19 international would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England next January and therefore Fulham would welcome the prospect of selling him this summer if he refuses to sign a new deal.

A product of Manchester City’s youth academy, the defender left the Etihad Stadium back in 2020. He has a total of 107 appearances for Fulham so far.