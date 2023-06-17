David Prutton is of the view that whenever Leeds United are in a situation where the whole world is against them, the Yorkshire outfit faithful and the club always come out strong.

After three years in the Premier League, Leeds suffered a disastrous season that saw them getting relegated from the top flight of English football.

Leeds are currently going through an ownership change and there are several important decisions to be made in the football department.

The Yorkshire outfits are yet to appoint a permanent manager, but according to Prutton, the club are still the second favourites to win next season’s Championship.

The former Leeds star admitted that there are several aspects of the club where Leeds still need clarity and he pointed out that Nottingham Forest fans are rejoicing at the Whites’ misery.

But Prutton stated that Leeds are a club that, when odds are against them, the fanbase and the club always stand strong and he believes that there is no better way to prove their doubters wrong than winning the Championship next season.

“Leeds are second favourites to win next season’s Championship behind Leicester despite still having plenty to do, top of the list being appointing a new manager”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But I know what it’s like on the inside at Leeds and when the odds are against them, that fan base and the playing staff can react to that if it’s them against the world and Leeds coming out swinging.

“I had a quick look at Twitter upon Leeds relegation and there were so many Forest fans pointing the finger at Leeds and revelling in their misery.

“But if that’s not fuel to the fire of getting a good start and sticking two fingers up to the rest of the division and those in the Premier League who believe themselves now to be bigger football clubs than Leeds then I don’t know what is.

“That’s exactly what they have got to do.”

Leeds are looking into several candidates for the role of permanent manager and West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is leading the race.