German side Mainz are expecting an answer from Liverpool over loaning Sepp van den Berg later this week, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Van den Berg spent the recently concluded campaign on loan at Schalke, but found playing time hard to come by; he clocked just nine Bundesliga appearances for the Ruhr giants.

Liverpool are again prepared to send the Dutch defender out on loan this summer and a return to Germany is a strong possibility.

Van den Berg is wanted by Jurgen Klopp’s former club Mainz and they are expecting an answer from Liverpool later this week.

Mainz believe that the answer from Liverpool will be positive and they will be able to snap up Van den Berg on a loan agreement.

Moving to Mainz would hand Van den Berg with another opportunity to try to clock up regular game time and boost his development next season, with minutes likely to be limited if he stays at Anfield.

Mainz recorded a finish of ninth in the Bundesliga last term, while Schalke suffered relegation into the second tier.

Van den Berg would be expected to strengthen a defence that conceded more goals than the team scored last season, with 55 goals conceded in the league and just 54 goals scored.