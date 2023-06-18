Newcastle United are looking for bargains and possibly loans as part of their transfer window strategy this summer, according to the Athletic.

With Champions League football on the agenda for next season, Newcastle have been tipped to splash the cash during this summer’s window.

They are though battling to make sure they stay on the right side of financial fair play rules and will focus much of an expected £100m spend on two top quality players.

Also forming part of the strategy will be looking for bargains in the transfer market, as well as potentially striking loan deals.

Newcastle have had issues signing players for reasonable fees given the widespread perception of their wealth, but they will try to find bargains this summer.

A host of players from both at home and abroad have been linked with Newcastle, most recently Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, while Leicester City’s James Maddison is a target.

Eddie Howe’s side will welcome Aston Villa to St James’ Park for their first game of the new Premier League campaign, before heading to Manchester City.

They then have one more game, against Liverpool, before the transfer window slams shut.