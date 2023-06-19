Bayern Munich are discussing a financial package for signing Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker after holding initial talks for a potential transfer, according to Sky Deutschland.

Walker, 33, has been at the centre of transfer talks as Bayern Munich and Premier League new boys Sheffield United are keen to secure his services this summer.

It has been suggested that the English defender could make his exit from the Cityzens in the ongoing summer transfer window and there are suggestions that he was unhappy at not being in the starting eleven of the Champions League final.

And it is now claimed that the Bavarian side are in pole position to wrap up a deal for Walker despite Sheffield United’s interest in their former academy player.

It has been claimed that Bayern Munich are in initial negotiations for signing Walker this summer and discussions are ongoing over agreeing on a financial package of €20m to €30m for a potential transfer.

The Bundesliga giants are looking to realign their squad to have a telling impact in the Champions League next season.

And they have zeroed in on Walker as their manager Thomas Tuchel has identified the English player as his priority defensive signing.

The 33-year-old defender still has one year remaining on his contract with the Cityzens.

Walker is keen on the move as he wants to work under Tuchel and is waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement over a fee.