Chelsea are no longer in the market for a new number-one goalkeeper amid a shift in their transfer strategy, according to the Evening Standard.

The Blues appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their permanent manager and the London-based outfit are looking to trim their bloated squad this summer.

They were keen to bring in a new number-one this summer in a bid to rejig their goalkeeping ranks and they were interested in Inter Milan custodian Andre Onana.

However, the Blues have pulled the plug on a potential £50m deal for Onana and walked away from the race to have the Cameroonian on board this summer.

Now it is claimed that Chelsea are no longer interested in bringing in a new number-one custodian in the transfer window as Pochettino plans to make Kepa the first-choice goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge going forward.

It is also suggested that Pochettino’s side are now looking to rope in a capable number two who could challenge Kepa amid Edouard Mendy being likely to leave Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

And Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is on the shortlist of the Blues as the Georgian is said to fit the bill at Stamford Bridge.

Mamardashvili has established himself as one of the fans’ favourites at the Mestalla and has four years left on his contract with the Spanish side.

However, with Kepa likely to continue as the number one at Chelsea, it remains to be seen whom the London side will look at for their number two.