Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has urged the club to sign James Maddison who he feels could be the replacement for Christian Eriksen that Spurs never signed.

Maddison is expected to leave Leicester this summer following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Newcastle have their eyes on him again but he has emerged as one of the priority targets for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou wants to add the England star’s creative qualities to his midfield.

And Roberts has given his firm approval to Tottenham’s pursuit of Maddison as he believes his creative qualities fit perfectly with what the new Spurs boss wants and he could create loads more for Harry Kane up front.

The Spurs legend also believes that Tottenham never actually replaced Eriksen since he left and Maddison could be the player who could be the real successor to the Dane.

Roberts took to Twitter and wrote: “Lots asking me the last few weeks would I like James Maddison.

“For me? 100 percent I would like him.

“Would supply perfect service for Harry Kane and scores so many great goals.

“Tottenham have not replaced Eriksen and Maddison is a perfect Spurs player who suits Ange’s system perfectly.”

Leicester are expected to lose Maddison and want somewhere around £60m before agreeing to sell him.