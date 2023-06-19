Leeds United are not willing to rush their decision on appointing a new manager and are in the process of narrowing down the pool of candidates, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Sam Allardyce’s short stint as the Leeds United manager ended unsatisfactorily as the Whites were relegated to the Championship after finishing 19th in the Premier League table.

They are now preparing for life in the second tier not knowing who their manager is going to be when their pre-season preparations start.

However, the Leeds board are not rushing into making an appointment, in spite of time being of the essence.

The club have conducted virtual interviews in order to narrow down the pool of candidates before identifying the right candidates.

The manager they finally opt for will have to fulfil their aim to earn promotion to the Premier League immediately and hence the board are taking their time.

Daniel Farke and Carlos Corberan are contenders.

Leeds started last season under the stewardship of Jesse March but had to switch to Javi Gracia mid-season after a disappointing run of form.

Gracia’s stint ended after 12 matches.