Manchester United are pushing to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer but they do not have an outstanding target in mind, according to the Manchester Evening News.

De Gea has been expected to sign a new contract for weeks despite suggestions that Erik ten Hag wants a goalkeeper to suit his style of football.

However, with just over a week to run on the Spaniard’s contract, there is now growing pessimism over agreeing terms on a new deal with him.

He is now expected to leave Manchester United on a free transfer this summer with suggestions that a new deal is now unlikely to get agreed upon.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United are now definitely looking to bring in a new number 1 in the ongoing transfer window.

Ten Hag wants someone who can play a big role in his side’s build-up play from the back and has good distribution skills.

Inter Milan’s Andre Onana and Porto’s Diogo Costa have been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has also been heavily scouted by the Red Devils ahead of the summer.

But for the moment, there is no standout successor to De Gea and the club are looking at several options.