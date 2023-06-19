Norwich City have reached an agreement with Spanish winger Borja Sainz, who is plying his trade at Turkish side Giresunspor, for a potential transfer, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Carrow Road outfit, who last played in the English top-flight in the 2021/22 season, are keen on returning to the fold of the Premier League.

And David Wagner’s side are already in the process of restructuring their ranks for the forthcoming season.

Norwich have hitherto concluded the signings of Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes in a bid to bolster their defensive options this summer.

And they are also looking to add firepower to their forward lines, as according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, the Canaries have agreed personal terms with Spanish winger Sainz.

Sainz could not save his side’s relegation from the Turkish top flight, but he shone individually with nine goals and four assists last season.

The Spaniard still has two years remaining on his contract with Giresunspor and the jury is still out on whether the Turkish side will concur with his move to Carrow Road.

With personal terms thrashed out, Norwich will have to work out an agreement over a fee with Giresunspor in the ongoing transfer window.