Aston Villa were interested in signing 16-year-old centre-back John Mellberg before he joined Red Bull Salzburg, according to The Athletic.

The teenage centre-back is rated highly in his homeland Sweden and made a name for himself at IF Bromma.

Scouts have been regularly watching his development and several clubs wanted to get their hands on Mellberg.

But the teenage defender completed a move to join Red Bull Salzburg in Austria on Monday.

The Austrian giants are hopeful that they have signed a future world star but Mellberg could have easily ended up in England as well.

It has been claimed Aston Villa were seriously interested in getting their hands on the player as well.

The club extensively scouted him and even invited over his family to watch their last Premier League game of the season.

The Villans were hoping to convince his camp that he could develop further with the club over the next few years.

But their charm offensive failed as the defender and his family decided to opt for a move to Red Bull Salzburg.