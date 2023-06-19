Saudi Arabia’s sports ministry have struck a bumper deal with Chelsea for three players in Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are planning to realign their bloated squad this summer and are keen to jettison several players, including Ziyech, Koulibaly and Mendy.

The three players have been linked with Saudi sides amid the Gulf country’s efforts to compete with European football on an equal footing.

Now it is claimed that three Saudi clubs have agreed massive deals with the Blues to secure the services of Ziyech, Koulibaly and Mendy.

It has been suggested that the country’s sports ministry have agreed on a bumper deal with Chelsea on behalf of three clubs in Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ahli for Ziyech, Koulibaly and Mendy, respectively.

It is also said that the paperwork for the potential transfers will be concluded soon for the players to sign the deals.

Chelsea appointed Mauricio Pochettino this summer on a two-year deal with an option to extend for another season in a bid to rejuvenate themselves on the road ahead.

As the Blues are in the process of rejigging their squad, it remains to be seen how the Argentine manager will guide the London side going forward.