A delegation from Saudi outfit Al Nassr are set to hold face-to-face talks with Chelsea for winger Hakim Ziyech ahead of a potential transfer, according to CBS Sports.

Ziyech, 30, joined the Stamford Bridge outfit in 2020 but has been unable to live up to expectations in west London.

Chelsea are now undergoing a realignment of their bloated squad and the Blues are looking to jettison several players, including the Moroccan international, this summer.

Deemed surplus to requirements, Ziyech has been linked with a number of sides and Saudi outfit Al Nassr are now leading the race to sign him.

Now it has been claimed that the Al Nassr delegation are set to hold face-to-face talks with the London-based side to secure Ziyech’s services in the ongoing transfer window.

It is also suggested that the Saudi side have already agreed on personal terms with the Moroccan forward as they are keen to add firepower to their squad ahead of next season’s campaign.

Ziyech still has two years left on his contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit, who appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their permanent manager in a bid to make themselves competitive again.

Al Nassr are hoping to work out an agreement with Chelsea and continue Saudi’s strategy of taking European stars to the Middle Eastern country this summer.