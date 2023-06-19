An unnamed Saudi Arabian club are set to make an offer for Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Rabiot is nearing the end of his contract at Juventus and is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this month.

The Turin-based club have offered him a one-year contract extension but the player is yet to take up that offer as he is undecided on his future.

Manchester United, who were interested in signing him last summer, are again showing keenness. In fact, they are claimed to have held talks with the player to sign him on a free transfer next month.

However, they will be rivalled by an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, who are planning to take Rabiot to Asia.

They are planning to make an annual offer of $30m to the player, to lure him to the Saudi Arabian league.

Rabiot managed to feature in 48 matches overall for Juventus this season making 17 goal contributions. Two of his eleven goals came in the Champions League while one was scored in the Europa League.

Rabiot would follow a long list of high-profile names if he decides to make the move to Saidi Arabia this summer.