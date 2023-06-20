Former Celtic star Peter Grant is of the view that Brendan Rodgers is relishing starting his job with the Bhoys as he knows that the league has changed significantly in recent years.

Celtic have appointed the Northern Irishman to fill the vacant managerial position at Parkhead left by Ange Postecouglou.

After a very successful first spell with Celtic, Rodgers is returning to Glasgow to begin his second stint as Hoops boss.

Rodgers left Parkhead in 2019 to join Leicester City, which angered a section of Celtic fans.

And Grant thinks that making his Celtic team put in outstanding performances on the pitch is the best way Rodgers can help the Bhoys faithful forget about his sudden previous departure.

The former Celtic star also believes that Rodgers knows that the league has changed significantly since the last time he was managing the Glasgow outfit and believes that he will be eager to get his job started at Parkhead.

“You know what it is like to be a football manager, you have to win games of football”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“You have to play with a certain style at Celtic Football Club.

“You have to be demanding constantly.

“People will always look back at the way Brendan left at that particular time and you can answer all that with your team on the football pitch and Brendan will be desperate to get started, pre-season and a couple of games.

“I think the league has changed and the way he plays [will].

“That has to be because the same personnel and same type of players are not there.”

Rodgers has joined Celtic on a three-year contract and will be hoping to continue Celtic’s dominance in the Scottish Premiership.