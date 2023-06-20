Chelsea and Liverpool midfield target Gabri Veiga is ready to leave Celta Vigo this summer with his camp now in talks with several of his suitors.

The 21-year-old midfielder is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe this summer.

Several Premier League clubs have their eyes on him, including Chelsea and Liverpool, and he is also attracting interest from Italy.

Napoli are working on offering him contractual terms and Veiga is now claimed to have made a decision on his future.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Spaniard has made the decision to move on from Celta Vigo this summer.

A €40m release clause in his contract takes Celta Vigo out of the picture as long as his suitors are prepared to pay that figure.

His representatives are in talks with Chelsea but they are one of several clubs they are in conversation with.

The midfielder’s camp want to assess all the options and potential suitors before taking a call on his future.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with him but Veiga is not a target for the German champions this summer.