Sheffield Wednesday’s outgoing goalkeeper David Stockdale has vented his fears that the Owls might grapple with instability following the departure of Darren Moore.

The Hillsborough outfit secured promotion to the Championship last season under the tutelage of Moore.

Moore particularly accumulated plaudits for the Owls’ sensational comeback victory against Peterborough in the League One playoff semi-final.

Now, with fewer than 50 days left before the commencement of the new season in the Championship, the English second tier’s new boys have confirmed that they have parted ways with Moore.

And Stockdale, who will leave Sheffield Wednesday for York City at the end of June, stated his fears that following the departure of the 49-year-old tactician from Hillsborough, the Owls’ stability and performances might hit a snag next season.

“Well, I thought a perfect time for stability and growth after last season… but…. Guess not“, Stockdale wrote on his Twitter account.

“Sheffield Wednesday I hope I’m wrong.

“Thanks for [the] memories. I won’t forget Darren.”

Sheffield Wednesday have yet to dive into any transfer activity this summer ahead of their return to the second tier of English football.

It remains to be seen now whom the Owls will look to as their permanent manager and how well they will fare in the Championship next season.