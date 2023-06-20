Barry Ferguson has cast doubt over Rangers new boy Sam Lammers due to his goalscoring ability, pointing out the Dutchman’s goal return last term.

The 26-year-old centre-forward went through a difficult campaign last season, where he only managed to score two goals in 33 league appearances.

Rangers boss Michael Beale was keen on adding Lammers to his squad and signed him from Atalanta this summer.

Ferguson admitted that the forward’s statistics in front of goal are nothing to be excited about but pointed out that Lammers can play in the number ten role as well.

The former Rangers star is of the view that the player, despite being a centre-forward, plays better in a number ten role and stated that Rangers fans must wait and see what he is capable of.

“19 games, one goal, that’s the thing that stood out for me”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“I have watched a fair bit of footage and he can play the number 10 position as well.

“He looks decent, but when you are signing forward-thinking players, you want to see numbers higher than that.

“So we need to wait and see; they have paid a few pounds for him.

“He can play number 9 or 10 but I think 10 suits him better.”

Lammers will now ply his trade under Beale and will be hoping to get his shooting boots back on for Rangers to silence the doubters.