Al Ittihad and Al Hilal are set to offer deals to Arsenal and Barcelona target Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract with Manchester City will expire at the end of June, it has been claimed in Italy.

Gundogan, 32, has a little over a week left on his contract but he is yet to decide whether he will be leaving Manchester City this summer.

The German midfielder has also been at the centre of a transfer tussle between Arsenal and Barcelona as the two big clubs eye reorganising their midfield options this summer.

With Gundogan’s contract running out in June, both clubs have zeroed in on the talismanic midfielder and the Camp Nou side are claimed to have offered the Germany international a lucrative deal to secure his services moving forward.

It has been suggested further that the midfielder is a subject of interest from Saudi Arabia.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Al Ittihad and Al Hilal are ready to table offers to Gundogan.

Saudi Arabian outfits are eager to conclude a spate of remarkable deals during the ongoing transfer window amid the Gulf country’s plans to be on an equal footing with European leagues.

The jury is still out on where the German midfielder will end up before the commencement of next season’s campaign.

Now all eyes will be on Al Ittihad and Al Hilal to see whether one of them beat the other suitors to the signature of Gundogan this summer.