Everton have not accepted any bids for Sunderland target Ellis Simms, but three sides have declared an interest, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Simms spent the first half of last season on loan at Sunderland but returned to Everton in the January transfer window.

He scored a goal in the Premier League and played a minor part in keeping Everton in the Premier League.

But with only a year left on his contract, the forward is expected to move on this summer and Sunderland are interested in getting him back.

He has also been linked with a move to Ipswich Town and there are suggestions that Everton are close to agreeing on a deal to sell him.

But it has been claimed that Everton have not accepted any bids from any club for Simms thus far, though three sides have made clear their desire to sign him.

His future is very much under the scanner but a decision to sell him has not been made yet at Goodison Park, though a call is expected to be taken in the next few days.

Simms wants to play regular football next season and is aware that is unlikely to happen at Everton.

He is likely to return to Championship this summer but so far, no deal is in place between Everton and any of his suitors.