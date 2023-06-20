West Ham United are considering whether to make a move for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott after holding initial talks with the player’s representatives, according to the Evening Standard.

The 19-year-old midfielder is attracting serious interest after a brilliant season with the Championship outfit.

He was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season and Bristol City are now expecting offers from the Premier League for him this summer.

West Ham have been keeping tabs on the player with a view to potentially taking him to the London Stadium.

David Moyes is now weighing up whether to press ahead and try to sign Scott from Bristol City this summer.

The Hammers have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move.

The West Ham boss has a good record of signing players from the Championship, with Jarrod Bowen succeeding under him at the east London club.

However, Scott is unlikely to come cheap for West Ham as Bristol City are eyeing a fee of £25m fee for a player who has even drawn praise from Pep Guardiola.