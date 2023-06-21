Sevilla’s appointment of Victor Orta is set to play a key role in the imminent arrival of Rodrigo Moreno from Leeds United this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Rodrigo is one of several Leeds players who are expected to leave this summer and it has been claimed that his potential departure will likely be on a free transfer.

Though he still has a year left on his current contract with the Whites, Leeds’ relegation means that he could leave for nothing this summer.

Sevilla are likely to be his next destination with the club still to work out an agreement over a contract with the player.

Orta has been appointed as Sevilla’s sporting director and according to Spanish radio station Cope, the Spaniard’s arrival has made the club the frontrunners to land Rodrigo.

He played a key role in taking Rodrigo to Leeds in the summer of 2020 and is ready to reunite with him at Sevilla.

And it has been claimed that it is more than likely that Sevilla will end up signing the Leeds forward in the ongoing transfer window.

In spite of it being a disappointing campaign for Leeds last season, Rodrigo finished with 17 goal contributions in 35 appearances.