Derby County are expecting to add a couple of players to their squad before next Thursday when their pre-season preparations begin, according to BBC East Midlands.

The Rams just missed out on the playoffs in League One last season with a defeat on the final day of the season.

Derby are looking to make significant additions to their squad before the end of the transfer window in order to push for promotion next season in what is again expected to be a competitive League One.

They are looking to strengthen several areas of their squad and expecting the number of new signings to run into double figures.

And it has been claimed that Derby are looking to bring one or two players before next Thursday.

The Derby players return for pre-season next week on Thursday and the club want a couple of new signings in place by then.

The club are working hard behind the scenes to have a couple of fresh faces when the players return for pre-season training.

Paul Warne is keen to build on last season and push Derby into promotion contention in the 2023/24 League One campaign.