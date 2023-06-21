New Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmoller will soon hold talks with Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani to convince him to stay at the club next season.

The 24-year-old striker joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer last summer but following an impressive season, his stock has gone through the roof.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from the German club this summer with Bayern Munich and Manchester United interested in signing him.

Muani is considering his options and Eintracht Frankfurt have not given up on the prospect of holding on to him as well.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe [print edition], new Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Toppmoller is keen to see the forward continue at the club.

He will soon meet the Frenchman and will hope to convince him to stay on at Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

However, most expect him to move on due to interest from big clubs such as Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

The German champions want a striker and Muani is one of the top names on their shortlist of targets.

Manchester United have also held talks with his representatives but could delay a move due to their takeover process.

Eintracht Frankfurt want an overall package of around €100m, including add-ons, before agreeing to sell the striker this summer.