Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to hold talks with the Red Devils’ target Axel Disasi, it has been claimed in France.

Ten Hag’s side are keen on bringing in a new centre-back this summer and they have added players to their wish list, including Disasi, with Harry Maguire’s future unclear at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were said to be in hot pursuit of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae in some quarters, but they have been dealt a blow as Bayern Munich are reportedly set to land the South Korean talent.

The Red Devils are now leading the race for Disasi’s signature amid Monaco’s demand for a fee of around €40m for the centre-back.

And according to French radio station RMC, Ten Hag is set to hold talks with Disasi over a move in the ongoing transfer window.

Besides Manchester United, the France international has also drawn attention from other outfits, including Chelsea and Arsenal, but the defender is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

He had a noteworthy contribution to Monaco’s Ligue 1 campaign last season and was a regular in the team.

Manchester United are yet to agree on a deal with Monaco for Disasi, who still has two years left on his contract with the French side.

But it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be able to beat the other suitors to the signature of the highly-rated defender.