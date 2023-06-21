Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson has hailed Brendan Rodgers’ appointment as the new Celtic manager as a wise decision due to his thorough knowledge of the football club.

Ange Postecoglou left Celtic to join Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur after the end of last season in what was a big blow for the Bhoys to absorb.

And after a thorough managerial search, the Bhoys have appointed Rodgers as Postecoglou’s successor at Parkhead.

Ferguson believes that Rodgers was the top priority for Celtic after Postecoglou’s departure and stated that the decision to appoint the 50-year-old was a wise one.

The former Scotland international also believes that the Northern Irishman’s understanding of the club inside and out and his previous spell with Celtic make him a perfect fit.

“Yes, I think it is a wise appointment”, Ferguson said on Go Radio Football Show.

“He is out of a job; he has been at Celtic before, he has won countless trophies, and he knows the club inside out.

“I think when Ange Postecoglou left, he was the number one candidate or priority for Celtic to get and the deal was done.

“I am now looking forward to seeing a good battle between Brendan Rodgers and Michael Beale.”

Rodgers won two domestic trebles with Celtic before leaving the Bhoys to join Leicester City in February 2019.