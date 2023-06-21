Juventus will wait until next week to hear back from the Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot before exploring alternatives.

The Italian giants endured a calamitous season, marred by a substantial 15-point deduction imposed by the Italian football federation due to irregularities in the club’s accounting; this penalty was later mitigated to ten points.

With several former board members gone as a consequence of the tumultuous period, Juventus finished seventh in Serie A last season after the point deductions.

Rabiot, who joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2019 on a free transfer that year, registered 32 appearances, eight goals, and four assists in Serie A last season.

The French midfielder has won Serie A and the Coppa Italia with Juventus during his four seasons with the club.

It has been weeks since Juventus offered him a year-long extension to replace his current deal that expires this month, but Rabiot is yet to make a decision.

Juventus are prepared to wait until next week to hear back from the Frenchman before looking for alternatives in the transfer market, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Notably, English powerhouse Manchester United have expressed interest in acquiring Rabiot’s services to fortify their own midfield ranks.

As Rabiot’s four-year contract with the Old Lady approaches its conclusion next week, the French international has found himself at a pivotal juncture.