Newcastle United could snap up Antonee Robinson for under £30m if he does not put pen to paper to a new Fulham deal, according to Chronicle Live.

Eddie Howe’s side are in the process of reorganising their squad for the forthcoming season as they eye tweaking last season’s displays to move forward.

The Magpies do hold an interest in Fulham man Robinson, despite having other left-backs in the shape of Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Jamal Lewis at their disposal.

Robinson, 25, has been on the books at Fulham since 2020 and the defender has established himself as a cornerstone at Craven Cottage.

He has still one year left on his contract with the Cottagers and it is suggested that they are trying to tie down the talented defender despite Newcastle’s interest in him.

But it is now claimed that the US left-back could be available for less than £30m in the ongoing transfer window should he choose not to extend his stay at Fulham.

Howe is keen on bringing a new left-back to St. James’ Park before the commencement of next season’s campaign.

Being able to land Robinson for under £30m could be attractive for Howe, especially as the club are trying to make sure they stay on the right side of financial fair play rules.