German outfit RB Leipzig are preparing an official bid for Tottenham Hotspur target Castello Lukeba as they bid to steal a march on Premier League sides.

The 20-year-old was a continual presence at the heart of the Lyon defence this season, finishing with 34 Ligue 1 appearances in the recently-concluded season.

His performances caught the attention of multiple clubs, particularly in England with a number of Premier League clubs showing interest in signing him.

Tottenham under their new manager Ange Postecoglou are keen as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season.

However, they may need to act quickly with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig ready to put in an official bid for Lukeba, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is claimed Lukeba is very popular with Premier League clubs and though Leipzig are trying to steal march on them, their bid is not expected to reach the €30m mark as they continue their policy of trying to sign players before their stock really takes off.

A Leipzig move would give the youngster the chance to participate in Europe’s premier competition – the Champions League – something that neither Tottenham nor his current club Lyon can offer.

It remains to be seen though whether Leipzig’s opening bid is enough for the French side to sell their academy graduate.