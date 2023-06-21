Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco has emerged as a surprise target for Manchester United in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to The Independent.

Dimarco has emerged as the breakout star for Inter following brilliant performances in Serie A and the Champions League last season.

The 25-year-old made 16-goal contributions for Inter in all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign and is now being linked with a move away from the San Siro.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs but Manchester United and Real Madrid have made a concrete approach.

They have been in contact with Inter over trying to sign the Italian wing-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United’s interest in Dimarco has come as a surprise with them already having Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in the squad.

But Erik ten Hag admires the Italian’s versatility and believes he can use him in different positions.

The Manchester United manager is also being forced to assess different options amidst a limited budget and a takeover saga brewing in the background.

Inter’s Andre Onana is also a target for Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether they look to raid the Champions League finalists for players this summer.